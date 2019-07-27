Beckham’s Inter Miami MLS club signs first two players

MIAMI, Florida: Former England football star David Beckham’s MLS expansion club, Inter Miami, announced its first two player signings on Friday, 19-year-old Argentine players Matias Pellegrini and Julian Carranza.

Pellegrini, a left wing, was dubbed “El Primero” in a tweet welcoming him to the club while forward Carranza will join him on the attack when the team takes the field next year.

Inter Miami will keep Pellegrini with Superliga Argentina side Estudiantes de La Plata through January 2020 until he joins the US squad on a transfer.

Carranza will remain on loan at Banfield until January 2020 before he joins Inter Miami on a transfer.

“It’s important for us that we found young, exciting attacking players that are on the upside of their career and have the potential to be really good players in this league,” Inter Miami sporting director Paul McDonough said.

“We will continue to build and add quality players that are the right fit for our club. We started with youth, but we know it’s also important to have veteran players who come from both overseas and within the league to balance out the roster over time.”

Pellegrini debuted for the La Plata side last year and has scored three goals in 15 matches. He made two Copa Libertadores appearances and has played on Argentina’s under-20 national squad.

Carranza, who moved to Buenos Aires at 13 to join Banfield’s academy, is in his second season with 10 goals in 30 matches. Beckham, 44, is Inter Miami’s president. He retired in 2013 after a 20-year career.