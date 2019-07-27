Daraz launches Private Traffic

LAHORE: Daraz, Pakistan’s leading online marketplace, launched Daraz Private Traffic - a first of its kind digital marketing programme developed in collaboration with Facebook and Google - at the second annual DarazMall Summit.

Over 400 leading brands attended the events which were held in Karachi and Lahore recently.

Daraz Co-CEO Dr Jonathan Doer said, “Daraz Private Traffic is the direct result of months of dedication, planning and hard work with Facebook and Google and we are proud to be launching this programme exclusively in Pakistan.”

Daraz Pakistan MD Ehsan Saya said, “With the introduction of tools like the Private Traffic Program, brands will see a greater return on their marketing investment by generating higher conversion rates.” Reckitt Benckiser Performance Marketing Manager Shayan Jaffer and Nestle E-Commerce Manager Danial Akhtar discussed their organisations’ experiences with the Private Traffic Program. Nestle experienced an e-commerce growth of 239 percent while Reckitt Benckiser experienced a 3X rise in sales and views on their Daraz page.

The DarazMall summit was concluded with an awards ceremony that highlighted different brand’s contributions to the e-commerce ecosystem over the past year. Unilever was presented with the title of “Brand of the Year”.