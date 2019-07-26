close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
AFP
July 27, 2019

Juventus upset Korea fans with Ronaldo no-show

Sports

SEOUL: Juventus drew 3-3 in a friendly with a K League all-star team on Friday but 60,000 spectators couldn’t hide their upset after Cristiano Ronaldo failed to play. Ronaldo remained on the bench throughout the game ignoring appeals from the crowd to lace up his boots. It was understandable on the Portuguese superstar’s part because the Italian team arrived in South Korea in mid-afternoon on a delayed flight from Nanzing, China, with the match scheduled only five hours later. The kick-off was delayed an hour and Spanish midfielder Osmar Barba, who plays for Seoul FC, quickly put the all-stars ahead. Simone Muratore pulled one back for the Italian champions.

