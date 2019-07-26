Woman battles for life after acid attack

A couple of days after a married woman lost her life after she was allegedly set on fire by her husband in Orangi Town, another woman allegedly became a victim of her husband on Friday who threw acid on her.

The woman, identified as Ruqaiya, was admitted to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital with critical injuries due to the acid attack that took place at her house located in Shah Rasool Colony in the Clifton area, within the limits of the Boat Basin police station.

Doctors at the Civil Hospital said they were trying to save her life but she was in a critical state as she had suffered 90 per cent burn injuries.

Police officials said the victim’s husband had demanded some money from her and threw acid on her after she refused to give him the money. They added that the suspect had gone into hiding after the crime.

According to the police, the injured woman was a mother of two children and a case had been registered against her husband.

This is a second case in Karachi in recent days in which a woman was subjected to a cruel attack by her husband. A few days ago, a woman succumbed to her injuries at the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital after her husband and in-laws had allegedly set her on fire in Orangi Town last week over a dispute. Her husband and father-in-law were later arrested in connection with the incident.