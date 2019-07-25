‘Poverty alleviation programme to be completed with Rs 4.126b’

BAHAWALPUR: A meeting was held to review the progress of the South Punjab Poverty Alleviation Programme at Commissioner Office on Thursday.

The commissioner presided over the meeting. He said that the poverty alleviation programme would help generating economic activities at the grass root level and would provide economic stability to people residing in remote and underprivileged areas.

The meeting was told that the programme includes opportunities in the agriculture sector, vocational training, community development and construction of houses.

The total volume of the project was Rs 4.126 billion which includes Rs 3.37 billion contribution by International Fund for Agricultural Development, Rs 476 million by Punjab government and Rs 279 million by the community, he added.

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Bahawalpur: The Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain for Bahawalpur during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature 40C and minimum 30C was forecast for the next 24 hours. The Met Office also forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for other parts of the region during the next 24 hours.