Lodhi named member of AFC Development Committee

LAHORE: General Secretary of FIFA and AFC recognised Pakistan Football Federation Col (retd) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi has been appointed as the member of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Development Committee while Khalid Latif and Senator Rubina Irfan have been included in the Associations committee and women committee respectively.

In this regard Lodhi have received the letter from AFC along with the formal documents. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan was honoured only few days earlier when Faisal Saleh Hayat was appointed as the chairperson of AFC’s Legal Committee for third consecutive 4 years term. Standing committees play a vital role in the promotion of the game in the region.

“It is an honour to be appointed as the member of any of the standing committees of AFC,” Lodhi said adding: “We shall play our positive and productive role to serve the game of football and its development in the region” he added.

It may be recalled that Pakistan’s Nayyer Husnain Haider was the first to be elected as the member of AFC appeal committee last month.