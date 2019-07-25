Record 42.6C in Paris as Europe basks

PARIS: Paris on Thursday baked in an all-time high temperature over 42 degrees Celsius as a ferocious heatwave smashed records across northern Europe, sparking concerns about public health and new misery for rail travellers. Records also tumbled in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany while Paris saw its highest ever temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius (108.7 Fahrenheit), beating the previous top of 40.4C (104.7F) set in July 1947. Trains have been slowed in several European countries to avoid damage to the railway networks and French national operator SNCF urged travellers to delay journeys planned for Thursday. In the sweltering French capital, tourists and locals alike made a beeline for fountains and even pools laid on by the authorities next to the Ourcq canal in the north of the city. Authorities have warned people to keep an eye on those living alone and also to beware of taking the plunge to cool down after a spike in drownings.

The scorching weather spelled misery for millions of commuters on public transport. “Its so hot in the metro, it´s unbearable. There are so many people, no air conditioning and everyone is on top of each other,” said Paris commuter Petra Ulm, 34, a clinical researcher. The heatwave, which was expected to ease up on Friday as rain and thunderstorms move in, had again focused public attention on the problems caused by climate change. In Britain, temperatures reached 36.9C (98.4F) at Heathrow, a record for July but still below the UK´s all time high of 38.5C. Those lucky enough to be by the sea could still enjoy the weather.