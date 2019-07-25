Man held for pointing gun at rickshaw rider in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Police has arrested the suspect who pointed firearm on a man sitting in a rickshaw with murderous intent. The arrested suspect is also the accused in the murder case of the nephew of the provincial law minister.

Zafar Supari, who arrived at the police station for meeting with the suspect has also been apprehended.

He was also wanted by police for showing off firearms over social media. He has close relations with top 20 criminals of Rawalpindi.