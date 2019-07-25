close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Man held for pointing gun at rickshaw rider in Rawalpindi

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Police has arrested the suspect who pointed firearm on a man sitting in a rickshaw with murderous intent. The arrested suspect is also the accused in the murder case of the nephew of the provincial law minister.

Zafar Supari, who arrived at the police station for meeting with the suspect has also been apprehended.

He was also wanted by police for showing off firearms over social media. He has close relations with top 20 criminals of Rawalpindi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan