DIG urges Muharrars to be honest, professional

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara range, Mohammad Ali Babakhel on Thursday urged the Muharrars to be practical and honest in writing first information reports so that culprits couldn’t escape the justice.

“I want you to be honest and highly professional in your work as an FIR written by you is an authentic legal source to take culprits to justice in a court of law,” Babakhel told the concluding session of a first-ever two-day Muharrar staff conference here. The Muharrars from 57 police stations across Hazara showed up at the conference and highlighted issues faced by them at respective jurisdictions. “You are considered as door to the Police Department and if you would welcome visitors, I am sure this would change public perception about our department and conviction rate would increase as well to public satisfaction,” the official said.

He said that muharrirs should know all sections of the Criminal Procedure Code and Pakistan Penal Code.

The first day of the conference was attended by muharrirs from Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur and Abbottabad, which was addressed by district police officers Zaibullah Khan and Abdul Rauf Qaisrani.