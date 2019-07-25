Paramedics complain of victimization

MARDAN: The office-bearers of the All-Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation on Thursday flayed the govt for the transfer of provincial president of Grand Health Alliance Syed Roidad Shah and others and termed it victimisation of employees. In a statement, federation president Sharafatullah Yousfzai, General Secretary Arshad Khan and others said that the provincial government had failed to fulfil its promises. They alleged that the transfer of health workers had been made at the behest of the head of the Board of Governors of the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar. They alleged his policies were against the well-being of health employees.