Seven Pak players in Japan Junior Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s seven players are to participate in Japan Junior Squash Open that is scheduled in Yokohama, Japan, from August 12-15.
According to the draws, Sakhiullah Khan got bye in the first round of under-13 category.
In the first round of under-15 category, Mutahir Ali Shah is to face Minghze Zhu of China while Huzaifa Ibrahim has got bye.
In the first round of under-17 category, Haris M Din is to play against Daiki Matsuoka and Ali ud Din is playing against Aoba Nakajima. In the first round of under-19 category, Bilal Islam and Saqib Iqbal got byes.
