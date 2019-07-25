close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
July 26, 2019

Seven Pak players in Japan Junior Open

Sports

July 26, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s seven players are to participate in Japan Junior Squash Open that is scheduled in Yokohama, Japan, from August 12-15.

According to the draws, Sakhiullah Khan got bye in the first round of under-13 category.

In the first round of under-15 category, Mutahir Ali Shah is to face Minghze Zhu of China while Huzaifa Ibrahim has got bye.

In the first round of under-17 category, Haris M Din is to play against Daiki Matsuoka and Ali ud Din is playing against Aoba Nakajima. In the first round of under-19 category, Bilal Islam and Saqib Iqbal got byes.

