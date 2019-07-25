Female candidates clinch top three SSC, special student positions

Female students clinched all the top three positions in the Secondary School Certificate Annual Examination 2019 and examination for special students held under the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK).

The board on Thursday announced the results of the Science Group and exams conducted for special students. The award and certificate distribution ceremony was held at the Homeopathic College located near the board office.

As per the gazette, the board had registered around 164,180 for the assessment process and 161,882 appeared in the exams. The percentage of successful candidates remained 68.52 per cent.

Syeda Fiza Qadri grabbed the first position by securing 797 marks out of 850, Tooba Basit got the second position with 795 marks while Walia Noor stood third by getting 794 marks.

In the category of special students, Maryam Shahid bagged the first position by obtaining 88.71 per cent marks, Narmeen Fatima secured the second position by getting 84.94 per cent marks while Maryam stood third by securing 84 per cent marks.

Only 9.82 per cent candidates cleared the exam in A-1 grade, 18.9 per cent aspirants attempted A grade, 20 per cent were declared passed with B grade while the remaining students passed their papers with C, D and E grades.