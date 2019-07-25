close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
July 26, 2019

No WHT on motorcycles, rickshaws

Business

 
July 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) clarified on Thursday that no change or increase in tax has been levied on motor vehicles under section 231B and 234 of Income Tax Ordinance-2001.

“The news circulating about imposition of tax on motorcycle and auto rickshaw by FBR is baseless and false and FBR strongly refutes this baseless news,” a statement said.

Further, there was no suggestion under consideration to levy tax on motorcycle and auto rickshaw, it said, adding that the tax was levied only on cars as per Income Tax Ordinance-2001. The government was working to provide facilities to the lower income segment of the society, the statement added. —APP

More From Business