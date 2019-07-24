COAS meets Pompeo, US military leadership

WASHINGTON/RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa visited the US State Department and met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

According to the army’s spokesperson during the meeting the two leaders discussed regional security issues and Afghan peace process. In the meeting the importance of an Afghan-led process and Afghan-controlled solution were noted, according to the ISPR.

In another tweet the DG ISPR quoted the COAS as saying Pakistan attaches great importance to restoring a robust bilateral relationship based on mutual respect trust and shared values. During his series of meetings the COAS also met with Senator Lindsay Graham and General (R) Jack Keane to talk about the security situation. Senator Graham recalled his visit to Pakistan appreciating the country’s role in improving the security dynamics, stated the DG ISPR.

The army chief briefed about the improved security situation in the country resulting in opportunities for foreign businesses to invest in Pakistan. Bilateral relationship holds potential for both countries and would also assist in regional stability, said the army chief.

Meanwhile Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pentagon, according to the official web page of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

On arrival, COAS was received by Chairman Joint Chief of Staff General Joseph F Dunford. COAS was presented guard of honour with 21 gun salute. COAS had discussion session with Acting Secretary of Defence Richard V Spencer and CJCS.

Regional security situation including Afghan peace process was discussed. Secretary and CJCS acknowledged contributions of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism and role towards Afghan peace process.

COAS also met Chief of Staff US Army General Mark A Milley. Matters related to security and bilateral military cooperation were discussed. Later, COAS visited Arlington National Cemetery to pay homage to US National heroes. A special ceremony was held at cemetery playing national anthem of both countries.