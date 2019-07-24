In greater national interest Everyone should support govt efforts abroad: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Tuesday that for the sake greater national interest, everyone should support Pakistan’s efforts to engage the world, adding that for this reason, he would support the government’s efforts unconditionally.

The PPP chairman posted on Twitter, in which he said that he would continue to provide constructive criticism when needed. In an earlier tweet, Bilawal Bhutto said that he has several reservations about the prime minister, his undemocratic politics and economically fatal policies. At the end of his tweet the PPP chairman said that he would always support Pakistan first.