Woman contesting teachers body polls

MANSEHRA: A woman teacher, for the first time, is taking part in All Teachers Association’s elections scheduled to be held next month after a gap of over 25 years. “I am here to prove woman teachers are as competent as their male counterparts,” Mehmoona Nazli, the aspirant for the office of the general secretary, told reporters after submitting her nomination papers with election commissioner. A total of four panels are in the run for the all teachers association elections to be held on August 22. Four aspirants, including former president Waqar Shah, Fida Khan, Maulana Abdul Salam and Attique Mughal, are in the run for the office of president. As many aspirants, including Mehmoona Nazli, Mohammad Nisar, Ishtiaq Khan and Naeem Umar are vying for the office of general secretary.