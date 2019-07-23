5 culprits arrested in child abuse case

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Police have arrested all the culprits allegedly involved in sexually abuse of a 9-years old child in the area of Rawat Police Station, a spokesman of the Rawalpindi police said.

The CPO has enquired about the report of the incident from SP Saddar. According to details, a nine-year old child was allegedly sexually abused by five culprits. Upon receiving the information, the CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana directed SP Saddar for registration of the case and arrest the culprits immediately. A case was registered on application of the victim child’s father Saddam Hussain.

The police arrested all five nominated culprits Zeeshan, Ehtisham, Saqlain, Imran and Farhan Amir and presented them in the court, who were handed over to police on physical remand by the respected court.

SP Saddar, while briefing the CPO on the report, said that medical examination has been conducted of the affected child and culprits are under interrogation.

CPO Faisal Rana said that it a nefarious crime and those involved in such crimes must be dealt with severely as per the law. We must also take proactive measures to eradicate the possibility of occurrence for these crimes. The CPO directed the field officers to keep an eye on any habitual abusers in our society. The CPO further stressed upon officers to ensure merit during investigation to ensure no innocent is challaned and likewise no guilty gets away after committing the crime.