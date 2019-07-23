CM approves recruitment to LDA

LAHORE : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved recruitment on vacant posts of engineering and technical staff and directed that vacant technical staff posts be filled only in case of urgent need.

The CM presided over a meeting at his office here on Tuesday in which performance of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and progress on different ongoing schemes was reviewed.

The meeting decided to construct a flyover to resolve traffic problems and jams at Shahkam Chowk and early start of road extension project from Defence Road to Labour Colony Shahkam Chowk.

The CM directed for early completion of repair work of different city roads and added that LDA and the district administration should ensure it in their respective jurisdictions. He said underpasses should be renovated and made according to the names attributed to them. Complete automation of LDA was also decided to ensure organisational transparency and the CM said people should be given maximum facilities by using latest technology. He said sports complex projects in Lahore should be completed and steps be taken by identifying priorities. He said another IT tower will be constructed in old vegetable market adjacent to Arfa Karim IT Tower, adding nitty-gritty of the scheme should be settled at the earliest.

He directed for rectifying out of order streetlights and assured maximum facilities be provided to the citizens of the provincial metropolis. Usman Buzdar said new water supply and sewerage schemes will also be launched in Lahore and observed that LDA will have to take a lead to provide best service delivery to the citizens. LDA DG gave a briefing about the performance and schemes of the Lahore Development Authority. Vice-Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Imran, Chairman P&D, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Housing, Commissioner, Chairman PITB and others attended the meeting.

PM’s visit: Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States would yield fruitful results.

Meeting between PM Imran Khan and the US President Donald Trump would pave the way for peace and stability in the region, he said.

He said that Imran Khan, who was accorded a warm welcome in the US, achieved significant diplomatic success. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Tuesday, termed the US President’s mediation offer on the core issue of Kashmir a positive gesture towards the solution of Pakistan-India disputes.

It is sanguine that Pakistan-US relations are getting improved and the PM’s visit would give new impetus to the bilateral relations, he said.

He said the visit would also help promote trade and economic relations as well.

Usman Buzdar said those who conspired to isolate Pakistan internationally have faced defeat and now they should realise facts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is moving ahead with a vision and Pakistan will achieve its destination of development and prosperity under his leadership, the CM said.

uplift schemes: Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that Rs 52 billion funds had been released for different development schemes, adding that a comprehensive mechanism had been devised for monitoring the development projects.

According to a handout issued here, the CM said that strict monitoring would be ensured at every level and no compromise would be made on the quality of the work.

The CM said that the pace of work should be expedited on annual development programme (ADP) schemes and correct utilisation of development budget be ensured as well.

He said that the annual development programme was reflective of government’s priorities which were aimed at welfare of the masses. The public-private partnership would be promoted for attracting more investment in different sectors and public-private partnership authority was also being formed to move further in this regard, he added.

He said the government has also protected the rights of farmers who remained a victim to an exploitative system during the past tenures.