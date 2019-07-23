RDA generates record revenue of more than Rs240 million

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority has been able to generate revenue worth of Rs247.3 million against a target of Rs228.6 million set for the year 2018-19 which is a record in the department.

This was stated by RDA Chairman Mohammad Arif Abbasi while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

Similarly, Arif Abbasi informed that the RDA had earmarked amount of Rs264 million for its expenditure, however, with good , effective and practical austerity measures adopted it has been able to save amount worth Rs94.3 million thus spending only Rs169.1 million during the current fiscal year.

The chairman told that the Punjab government has allocated funds of Rs4 billion to acquire land for initiating mega Ring Road project and work is underway in this regard. Moreover, amount of Rs20 million has also been allocated for construction of overhead bridges at three points of Airport Road and sum of Rs50 million fund would be utilised for working on Amar Chowk improvement.

RDA has earmarked Rs5 million for extending help to the employees family which die during their services in the department.

The development authority is laying priority for development and beautification of Rawalpindi city through implementation of projects and greenery by planting saplings in almost every union councils and tehsils, roads streets, parks etc. For the convenience of public RDA has loaded the status and LOP of private housing societies in its website.

Chairman told the journalists that FBR had wrongly deducted Rs329.072 million from RDA account in the form of income tax. However, RDA is in touch with FBR in order to recover the deducted amount.

To a question, Arif Abbasi told that during the current fiscal year, work on different projects of developmental nature would be initiated with the release of funds by the Punjab government.