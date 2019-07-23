Lok Virsa summer camp ends on high note

Islamabad: A one-month long children summer camp in traditional skills organised by the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) concluded here at the Heritage Museum. The camp had begun on 25th June with major focus on two crafts i.e. block printing and lacquer art.

The objective of the camp was to promote traditional skills, encourage master artisans and inculcate awareness among younger generation, especially children about the indigenous folk heritage of Pakistan. Sixty children (age group: 6 to 14 years) participated in the summer camp and learnt craft making techniques under the guidance of master artisans. They were also given knowledge about storytelling, folk music and other aspects of traditional culture.

The summer camp concluded with a prestigious ceremony featured live folk musical performances rendered by participating children and young student folk artists and performers representing all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

A large number of people including parents of summer camp children attended the event and commended performances of the artists.