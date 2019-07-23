Trump presents cricket bat to PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump presented Prime Minister Imran Khan with a cricket bat when the two met at the White House on Monday.
Along with the bat, President Trump also presented Prime Minister Imran Khan with a picture of President Eisenhower, the only US President who had witnessed a Test match in Pakistan.
Speaking with the media, Trump referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan as a great
athlete and very popular prime minister of Pakistan. The two leaders discussed several key issues including Afghanistan, Kashmir and the economy.
