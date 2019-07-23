Trump presents cricket bat to PM

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump presented Prime Minister Imran Khan with a cricket bat when the two met at the White House on Monday.

Along with the bat, President Trump also presented Prime Minister Imran Khan with a picture of President Eisenhower, the only US President who had witnessed a Test match in Pakistan.

Speaking with the media, Trump referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan as a great

athlete and very popular prime minister of Pakistan. The two leaders discussed several key issues including Afghanistan, Kashmir and the economy.