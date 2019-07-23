Maryam, spouse, others booked for staging PML-N rally on 21st

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Police have booked PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, her husband Capt Safdar, former governor Muhammad Zubair, spouse of Rana Sanaullah, prominent party MPs and over 5,000 workers.

They were booked for staging a rally in the city on July 21 on the arrival of Maryam, without taking permission for the rally from the local authorities. They were accused of blocking roads and creating serious traffic hazards. Cases against hundreds of PML-N central and local leaders including large number of its workers have been instituted at four police stations of Faisalabad (Sargodha Road, Nishatabad, Factory Area and Samanabad). Prominent politicians who have been booked include: Talal Chaudhry, Haji Akram Ansari, Mian Mannan, Musaddiq Malik, Jaffar Ali Hocha, Khalid Saeed, Mian Ajmal Asif, Khalida Mansoor, Nawaz Malik, Sh Ijaz and Mian Tahir Jamil.