Poor arrangements mar opening day

KARACHI: Poor arrangements exposed the organising skills of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on the very first day of the 65th National Championship which began at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium on Tuesday.

There was a major power breakdown and shortage of drinking water for the spectators amid hot weather spoiled the environment.

The power breakdown left the rooms of the hostels without light and made it impossible for players and officials to remain indoors. Fans and ACs developed faults because of power failure.

The PHF is facing financial crisis due to which there was no arrangement for a power generator, sources said.

Besides, there were no ball pickers, something witnessed for the first time in a national-level event.

When asked about the poor arrangements, the PHF officials said that power failure was not their fault. They said it was the first day of the championship and promised that things would settle down. They added that PHF congress meeting was also held due to which work load had been increased.