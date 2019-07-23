Speaking up

Some of our people have been lambasting our PM’s speech at the Washington Capital on social media. They termed it ‘provocative’. The critics of his speech probably forgot that the PM was addressing the Pakistani community, who are ashamed of the corruption that runs deep in our beloved country. The spontaneous response to his speech from the crowd was a clear indication that they wanted to hear what he was saying. He reiterated his commitment to eradicate the cancer of corruption from our nation.

The critics of the speech are of the view that the PM should not have talked of corruption on foreign soil but this arguments holds no weight. This is well-known about us and the foreign media speaks on it from time to time as well. It is best to be completely open about your struggles if you wish to request help from other

nations. I believe that he is doing his best and that best is better

than some of our past leader’s

efforts by far.

Aamir Aqil

Lahore