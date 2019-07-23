close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
July 24, 2019

Sindh governor meets farmers’ body

Karachi

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that more work is needed to be done in the agriculture sector of the province.

While talking to a four-member delegation of the Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB) which called on him at the Governor House on Tuesday, he said that to overcome water crisis farmers should get benefits from the application of modern technology.

Central leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Jahangir Tareen was also present on the occasion. He said that issues of farmers should be resolved by keeping aside political differences.

