Man arrested for threatening cop after violating traffic rules

Police on Tuesday arrested a man for violating traffic rules and threatening a traffic police warden in the Gizri area.

According to police officials, the man, who claimed to be a lawyer, threatened the traffic police warden posted to the Gizri traffic section for issuing him a challan for going the wrong way.

The police high-ups took notice of the incident after a video went viral on social media. The man was identified as Shahnawaz Hussain Khan, and an FIR No 344/2019 under sections 279, 506 and 186 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against him on behalf of the traffic police head constable, Kamal.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also lauded the traffic policeman for taking action against the perpetrator and not giving in to any pressure or threats.