SBP injects Rs76.8bln via OMO

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday injected Rs76.8 billion into money market for three days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
Seven bids of Rs97.3 billion were offered; of which five worth Rs76.8 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted was 13.36 percent per annum, a statement said.
