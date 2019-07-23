close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 24, 2019

SBP injects Rs76.8bln via OMO

Business

A
APP
July 24, 2019

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday injected Rs76.8 billion into money market for three days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Seven bids of Rs97.3 billion were offered; of which five worth Rs76.8 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted was 13.36 percent per annum, a statement said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business