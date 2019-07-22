President summons NA session on 29th

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday summoned the session of the National Assembly on July 29 (Monday) at 4:00pm at the Parliament House.

The president has summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred on him by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.