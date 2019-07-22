Govt in touch with independents-elect: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Monday that the results of the recent tribal elections had proved that the people had trust in the policies being pursued by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“The PTI has bagged five out of 16 seats in the merged districts. This clearly shows the masses trust in the PTI and its government,” he said.

This he stated while speaking at a gathering after inaugurating the Women Police Hostel at the Police Lines Nowshera.

District Police Officer Mansoor Aman, Member Provincial Assembly Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Idrees Khattak, Khaliqur Rehman and others were present as well.

The defence minister claimed the opposition spread rumours and propaganda against the government’s policies but the merged districts election results showed otherwise.

Pervez Khattak said the election in the merged districts indicated that the people had renewed the trust in the PTI as it was the only party to address the long-standing problems.

He said the provincial government was in touch with the successful independent candidates to invite them to join the government.

Pervez Khattak said Prime Minister Imran Khan can steer the country out of the crises by overcoming challenges.

He said the prime minister had been trying to focus on the issues of the poor people.

“Let me just ask only one question from the opposition leaders why they are worried if their hands are clean,” he said while responding to the allegations of the witch-hunt against the opposition leaders.

He said those who had plundered the national exchequer would be made accountable and they will have to return the money.

Pervez Khattak said that the prime minister had never accepted anyone’s dictates and would meet US President Donald Trump to take up issues.

The defence minister said the prime minister had always taken steps in the public interest.

Regarding the price-hike and other issues, he said that all such issues were left by the previous government and now the incumbent government was trying to tackle them.

About the establishment of Women Police Hostel, the minister said it was a matter of honour that they joined the police force to shoulder their responsibility along with their male colleagues. Later, District Police Officer Mansoor Aman gave a detailed briefing to the defence minister on the facilities and services to be given to the women police constables in the hostel.