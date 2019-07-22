UK-based businessman to help build 9 hospitals

LAHORE : Famous British-Pakistani businessman Aneel Mussarat called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Monday and announced establishing a hospital in every division of the province in partnership with the provincial government.

Aneel Mussarat said that modern hospitals would be established in areas facing the paucity of healthcare facilities so that the patients could get modern facilities near their homes. Modern emergencies and trauma centres would be established in these hospitals and the local community would also be given ownership of the medical institutions, he said.

It is sanguine that Punjab is moving towards the right direction and the chief minister is serving with commitment and hard work. The overseas Pakistanis are happy with public welfare measures which were taken by Usman Buzdar, he added.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister appreciated the announcement of Aneel Mussarat about establishing hospitals in nine divisions of the province and reiterated that government was committed to providing quality healthcare facilities to the general public. He said the Punjab government was following a comprehensive programme of providing best treatment facilities to the masses and informed that Nishtar-II hospital project was being completed in Multan at the cost of billions of rupees. Similarly, work is being in progress on a cardiology hospital project in DG Khan. Meanwhile, mother-and-child hospitals are being set up in remote areas of the province, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the collaboration of the private sector would be welcomed in the health sector. The investors should take maximum benefit of opportunities and the Punjab government will facilitate them. The investors are VIPs for us in the new Pakistan and our doors are open for them. He said no one could dare to extort commission or mint bribe in the rapidly changing Pakistan. Similarly, any investment-related file will not succumb to any bureaucratic snafu and investors will be provided necessary assistance at every level, the chief minister concluded.

corruption: Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is striving hard to eliminate corruption from country.

In his statement Monday, he said the previous government ruined institutions and debt had destructed economy of Pakistan. He said the PTI government was a trusty of national treasury assets and would not allow anyone to be deceived.