New ad policy to be finalised after taking input from stakeholders: Firdous

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the present government was fully aware of the media industry's problems and had prepared a draft advertisement policy, which would be finalised after taking input from all stakeholders.

She stated this while talking to the owners of newspapers at a meeting of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) House here.

She said that the present government has made payment amounting to more than Rs.58 crores to various media houses. She said the government has always appreciated constructive and positive criticism from the media as it helps improve our performance.

Dr. Firdous called upon all representative bodies of working journalists and owners to come forward with concrete suggestions and proposals to remove the lacunas in the proposed advertisement policy.

She said the present government is taking all necessary measures to ensure transparency in the distribution of government advertisements. She said the government attaches importance to the regional and vernacular newspapers.

Dr. Firdous called upon the members and office bearers to give their input on the proposed advertisement policy so as to bring an improvement in it.

Earlier, President APNS Hameed Haroon and Secretary General APNS Sarmad Ali apprised the Special Assistant to Prime Minister of the problems being faced by print media owing to delay in their outstanding dues, decrease in quantum of government advertisements as well as private sector.