Eight suspects held during search operation in capital

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police conducted grand search operations in various areas of Shams Colony and Bhara Kahu police stations and arrested eight suspects, a police spokesman said on Monday.

The search operation was also participated by Rangers, personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal Squad and personnel of other law-enforcement agencies. The search operation was conducted in areas of Shams Colony, I-11, Katchi Abadi, Siri Chowk, Shahpur and surroundings. The officials frisked 895 persons, searched 505 houses, 55 shops and hotels by screening various under construction houses as well as buildings and nabbed eight suspects and recovered one SMG.