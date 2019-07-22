Mansehra to seal schools not adopting uniform curriculum

MANSEHRA: The district education department has decided to seal and cancel the registration of those private educational institutions, which are not adopting curriculum prepared by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textbooks Board, Peshawar.

“The government wants same curricula for both private and public sector schools up to matriculation and the schools breaching the order would face the music,” Khan Mohammad, the district education officer, told reporters on Monday.

He said that under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Supervision of Curricula, Textbooks and Maintenance of Standards Act 2011, all schools affiliated with the boards of intermediate and secondary education in their respective divisions would adopt textbooks developed by KP Textbook Board.

“We would pay surprise visits to private and semi-government schools to check which syllabus is being taught by them and if it is not the recommended one, such institutions would be sealed and their registration cancelled besides heavy fines,” he said.