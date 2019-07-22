KP Assembly passes bill amid opposition walkout

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday passed the KP Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to enhance the retirement age of government employees from 60 to 63 years.

The bill was passed amid protest and walkout by the opposition lawmakers.

After the amendment to Section 13 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants Act No XVIII of 1973 in clause (a) after “qualifying service”, the words and commas “or attaining the age of fifty-five years, whichever is later,” shall be inserted and in clause (b), for the words “ sixtieth” the words “sixty-three” shall be substituted.

Jamaat-i-Islami’s lone MPA, Inayatullah Khan had moved two amendments to the bill suggesting that the word fifty-five for the word fifty and for sixty-three the word fifty-eight may be substituted. Shagufta Malik of Awami National Party (ANP) had also suggested inserting fifty-eight in her amendment.

Speaking on his amendments, Inayatullah said enhancing of retirement age would increase the liabilities and the financial burden would be shifted to the next government.