India denies seeking US mediation on Kashmir

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday denied US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on Kashmir dispute with Pakistan.

"We have seen @POTUS's [President of the United States] remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet, reports the Indian media.

He added: "It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally."