Solomon Mire retires from Zimbabwe cricket

HARARE: Zimbabwe allrounder Solomon Mire has announced his decision “to retire from Zimbabwe Cricket in all formats with immediate effect”.

“It is unfortunate and untimely however to leave under the current circumstances that are out of my control but i have decided to take a step in a new direction,” Mire said in a statement released via his personal Instagram feed.

“Representing my country at the highest level for me has been the highest honour and service I could ever give and I have been extremely privileged to have been afforded the opportunity,” Mire wrote.

“My short career has been a roller coaster of highs and lows, stops and starts, frustrations and joys but will be one I shall look upon and cherish for the once in a lifetime opportunity I was lucky enough to experience and for that I would like to express my gratitude.”

Mire, 29, played two Tests, 47 ODIs and nine T20Is for Zimbabwe, scoring one century and five fifties across formats, and taking a total of 14 wickets with his fast-medium seamers. His top score of 112 came amid Zimbabwe’s historic series win over Sri Lanka in 2017.