Tue Jul 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

Murad hosts reception for Bohra Jamaat leader

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday hosted a reception for spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, at the CM House.

The chief minister thanked Saifuddin for visiting Karachi. “We still remember your last visit during Muharram-ul-Haram. It is manifestation of your confidence in the provincial government that you made another visit.”

Saifuddin also thanked the provincial government for welcoming him with open arms, and he offered prayers for peace and prosperity of the country, the province and its people.

The reception was attended by Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Humayun Aziz, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, DG Rangers Major General Omer Khan Bukhari, provincial cabinet members Hari Ram, Shabir Bijaranai, Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Murtaza Baloch, Shahla Raza, Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to CM Waqar Mehdi, IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro and others.

