close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

Pakistan should not become party to any US game: Siraj

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and a lasting peace there were the need of Pakistan but the country should not become party to any US game in this respect.

Addressing the participants in the leadership workshop of JI Lahore at Mansoora, he said the Pakistani rulers trusted the US but it had always betrayed them, abandoned Pakistan in the hour of difficulty and even tried to create problems for the country. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit would be a failure if he was unable to secure the release of Dr Aafia Sidiqui. He said that if the prime minister had consulted the national leadership prior to his visit, he would have gained greater respect.

The JI chief said that the government had failed within a year and its image had been hurt. He said the entire system was shaky and could collapse any moment.

He said the price-hike had crippled the life of the common man.

Addressing the event, JI Lahore chief Zikrullah Mujahid said that the sacrifices rendered by the JI for the cause of the country would not go waste and the sun of Islamic revolution would rise soon.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story