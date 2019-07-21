PTM secures one seat in tribal districts’ polls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) managed to win just one seat in the election for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the merged districts.
Contesting as an independent candidate Mir Kalam Wazir won from the PK-112 constituency in North Waziristan. He was backed by PTM, which isn’t registered with Election Commission of Pakistan and doesn’t have an election symbol.
Mir Kalam Wazir polled 12,057 votes and was followed by JUI-F’s Siddiqullah who got 7,978 votes. PTI’s Aurangzeb Khan secured 7,972 votes. Other candidates backed by the PTM were defeated in both North Waziristan and South Waziristan. Among them was Mohammad Arif Wazir in South Waziristan who is a top PTM leader.
