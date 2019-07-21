close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
July 22, 2019

PTM secures one seat in tribal districts’ polls

Peshawar

 
July 22, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) managed to win just one seat in the election for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the merged districts.

Contesting as an independent candidate Mir Kalam Wazir won from the PK-112 constituency in North Waziristan. He was backed by PTM, which isn’t registered with Election Commission of Pakistan and doesn’t have an election symbol.

Mir Kalam Wazir polled 12,057 votes and was followed by JUI-F’s Siddiqullah who got 7,978 votes. PTI’s Aurangzeb Khan secured 7,972 votes. Other candidates backed by the PTM were defeated in both North Waziristan and South Waziristan. Among them was Mohammad Arif Wazir in South Waziristan who is a top PTM leader.

