Work on dualisation of Attaturk Avenue geared up

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sped up the work on dualisation of Attaturk Avenue.

The work on the project was being carried out at snail pace due to different issues.

However, the incumbent management after removing all impediments and ensuring effective supervision has now geared up the construction work and finally project is heading toward its completion.

Base and sub-base work on the project has been speedup and base and sub-base work from Khyaban-e-Soharwardi to NADRA Chowk has been completed.

Moreover, base work from Fazal-e-Haq Road to NARDA Chowk is also being carried out at fast pace. Furthermore, after taking up the project, the incumbent management has resolved the issue of shifting of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) services lines which were impeding the project.

Shifting of these lines is likely to be carried out in next few days and after that base work on the remaining portion would be carried out.

Shifting of water supply lanes has also been taken up and water supply has been instructed to ensure early shifting of lines falling within the project. Instructions have also been issued to repair the damage water supply lines so that project could be completed in all respects. Similarly, culvert work has been completed while work on drainage system is in progress is being completed at fast pace.

The Ataturk Avenue is one of the major service roads leading to Blue Area and Pak Secretariat, being utilised by several commuters to reach their work places. In order to maintain uninterrupted traffic flow on the road, instructions have also been issued to make alternative arrangements so that commuters could be facilitated.