Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lay over western Balochistan. Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating the central parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower/windstorm (with few heavy falls) is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Hazara, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. On Sunday, rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Muzaffarabad (City 39mm, A/P 23), Kotli, 6, Rawalakot, 2, Balakot, 25, Kakul, 2, Murree, 3, Zhob, 13, Khuzdar, 3, Barkhan, Kalat 1 and Mithi, 2mm.