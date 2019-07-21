Pak naval chief meets under-secretary UAE defence ministry

ABU DHABI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi met Under-Secretary of the UAE Ministry of Defence Matar Salim Ali Al-Dhaheri in Abu Dhabi, according to the UAE official news agency WAM.

The meeting, which was held at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Abu Dhabi, touched upon cooperation relations in the defence fields and ways to further develop them in various domains. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed and they also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Senior officials from the UAE Ministry of Defence and members of a delegation accompanying the Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan were also present during the meeting.