Mon Jul 22, 2019
July 22, 2019

OIC chief calls for end to surging violence in Afghanistan

July 22, 2019

KABUL: The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef Al-Othaimeen, in a statement on Sunday expressed deep concern over the recent surge in violence and indiscriminate suicide attacks in Afghanistan causing a number of casualties including women and children.

He said that he considers any act of violence as deplorable and urged to bring an end to this senseless cycle of violence.

The Secretary-General urged all Afghans to exercise maximum restraint and redouble their efforts to achieve peace and reconciliation through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led process in line with the resolutions and declarations adopted at the 14th OIC Summit held in Makkah on 31 May 2019 and the

International Ulema Conference on Peace and Security in Afghanistan held earlier in Makkah on 11 July 2018.

Al-Othaimeen expressed his deep sympathy and condolences to the government and people of Afghanistan, the statement said.

This comes as Kabul and other provinces have witnessed deadly attacks by militants, most of them claimed by the Taliban, in which dozens of children were killed and wounded.

Critics said that an increase in violence by the Taliban is aimed at influenc-ing the ongoing peace efforts.

