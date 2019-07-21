KU receiving evening programmes admission forms until July 24

The admission forms for evening programmes of the University of Karachi can be submitted until July 24, read a statement issued by KU on Sunday.

KU has announced admissions in 50 departments for the academic session 2019-20. These admissions will be given in the master’s programme and the one-year diploma and six-month certificate courses, said KU Registrar Prof Dr Saleem Shahzad.

He said that aspiring candidates may download, fill and submit their admission forms with scanned copies of the required documents through the university’s online admissions portal (uokadmission.edu.pk).

He added that the admission form processing fee of Rs2,500 will be deposited to UBL account No. 1146-10107504, and that the title of the account is “evening program form”.

The registrar directed the interested candidates to submit the scanned copies of the relevant documents along with the fee deposit slip and the online admission form before the deadline.

Master’s programme admissions are being offered in Administrative Sciences, Agriculture and Agribusiness Management, Applied Mathematics, Applied Physics, Applied Statistics, BEd (Honours, 2½ years, weekend programme), BEd in Special Education, Botany, BS (BBA, two years, test-based), Chemistry, Commerce (MCom General and Insurance), Criminology, Economics, Economics and Finance, Education, English, English Linguistics/Literature, Environmental Studies, History, Health, Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Human Resources Management, International Relations, Islamic Banking and Finance, Islamic Learning, MS (Pharmaceutics), Library and Information Sciences, Mass Communication, Microbiology, Physics, Physiology, Petroleum Technology, Population Sciences, Political Science, Public Policy, Public Administration and Public Policy Analysis, Public Administration, Psychology, Quran-o-Sunnah, Remote Sensing and Geographical Information System (MS leading to PhD, test-based), Sociology, Space Science and Technology, Supply Chain Management, Teachers Education (BEd, 1½ years, weekend programme and MEd, weekend programme), Transport Management, Urdu, and Women and Gender Studies.

One-year diploma is being offered in Applied Genetics, Assessment, Counselling and Psychotherapy, Computer and Information Sciences, Contemporary Arabic, Criminology, Industrial and Organisational Psychology, Environmental Studies, Functional Arabic, Inclusive Education, Quranic Arabic Language, Sports Administration and Management, and Urdu (for foreigners only).

One-year diploma leading to a master’s degree is being offered in Audiology and Speech Pathology, Early Childhood Education (weekend programme), Economics and Finance, Human Resources Management, Inclusive Education, Public Administration, Public Policy, Public Administration and Public Policy Analysis, Special Education, Local Government and Administration, and Supply Chain Management.

KU is also offering six-month and one-year certificate programmes in Microbiology (MCC, six months), Urdu (one-year professional certificate course, teaching in Urdu), Urdu (one-year certificate course for foreigners), and Women and Gender Studies (six months).