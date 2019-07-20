NUST showcases R&D projects at defence exhibition

Rawalpindi : A two-day national seminar & exhibition on ‘Defence Production - Security through Self Reliance’ was held at the Army Auditorium. NUST was the only institution from academia to participate and exhibit their R&D projects at the event, says a press release.

Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal and Minister for Science & Technology Chaudary Fawad Hussain visited the NUST stall and appreciated the university’s R&D-based contributions to the socioeconomic development of Pakistan.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited the NUST stall on the 2nd day of the event. Lt Gen (r) Naweed Zaman HI(M), rector NUST, briefed COAS on the National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) and its role in bridging the gap between industry and academia.

He also shared role of NUST in developing indigenous defence products to fulfil the needs of Pakistan Armed Forces and reducing the burden on national exchequer.

COAS lauded NUST’s efforts and encouraged the university to continue its contributions to the country’s knowledge economy. Minister MoST also appreciated NUST’s NSTP initiative and its significance in promoting technology-based innovation.