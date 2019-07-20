close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 21, 2019

WWF Pakistan’s Policy moot tomorrow

Lahore

A
APP
July 21, 2019

Islamabad : World Wide Fund (WWF) Pakistan will hold the Policy Conference here on Regional Cooperation, ‘Managing the Health of Mountain Ecosystems along the Silk Road’ on Monday (tomorrow).

According to the official of World Wide Fund-Pakistan Maryum Inam, ‘The regional policy conference aims to strengthen science and policy discourse on biodiversity conservation and development at the landscape level along with promoting eco-tourism and research on ecosystem services and Protected Areas.’

Adding that, she said, event would be attended by Ambassadors from China, Tajikistan and Afghanistan and Federal Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

She said Hindu Kush Himalayan region, home to rich biodiversity of global importance, was experiencing alterations in the structure and population of certain ecosystems and species due to climate change and other drivers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore