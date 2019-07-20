close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 21, 2019

Juice pulp manufacturing plant sealed

Lahore

 
July 21, 2019

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Saturday sealed a factory and issued warning notices for bringing improvement to numerous food business operators (FBOs) while inspecting the juice pulp manufacturing units in Punjab.

According to a spokesperson for PFA, food safety teams have visited six factories in Faisalabad division, two in Multan and four in Sargodha. During the inspection, the teams have imposed fine to one unit and also warned seven FBOs to bring reforms in their working environment and production.

Punjab Food Authority Director General Cap (R) Muhammad Usman said the authority sealed Oriental Fruits Factory for manufacturing of fake fruit pulp for juices by using hazardous chemicals, loose and non-food grade colours. He said the teams also witnessed the usage of non-food grade drums for storage purpose.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore