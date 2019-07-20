Juice pulp manufacturing plant sealed

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Saturday sealed a factory and issued warning notices for bringing improvement to numerous food business operators (FBOs) while inspecting the juice pulp manufacturing units in Punjab.

According to a spokesperson for PFA, food safety teams have visited six factories in Faisalabad division, two in Multan and four in Sargodha. During the inspection, the teams have imposed fine to one unit and also warned seven FBOs to bring reforms in their working environment and production.

Punjab Food Authority Director General Cap (R) Muhammad Usman said the authority sealed Oriental Fruits Factory for manufacturing of fake fruit pulp for juices by using hazardous chemicals, loose and non-food grade colours. He said the teams also witnessed the usage of non-food grade drums for storage purpose.