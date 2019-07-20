Journalist’s house burgled

LAHORE : The house of a journalist was burgled on the night between Friday and Saturday on Birdwood Road near Institute of Public Health in the Civil Lines Police area.

Thieves broke into the house of The News staffer, Jamshed Ahmad, by scaling the walls and took away two bicycles of his children from the garage.

The victim has appealed to police high-ups for effective action against the thefts and other such incidents around the intersection of Katcha Lawrence Road and Birdwood Road.

Other residents of the area have also demanded effective action against the criminal elements to make the road and houses safe particularly at night as the place has become crime-prone.