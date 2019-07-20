close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

Journalist’s house burgled

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

LAHORE : The house of a journalist was burgled on the night between Friday and Saturday on Birdwood Road near Institute of Public Health in the Civil Lines Police area.

Thieves broke into the house of The News staffer, Jamshed Ahmad, by scaling the walls and took away two bicycles of his children from the garage.

The victim has appealed to police high-ups for effective action against the thefts and other such incidents around the intersection of Katcha Lawrence Road and Birdwood Road.

Other residents of the area have also demanded effective action against the criminal elements to make the road and houses safe particularly at night as the place has become crime-prone.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore