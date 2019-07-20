Sick of taxes

Our government has imposed double taxation on all National Savings schemes profits from July 19 onwards. By doing this it substantially shrinks profits which are some of the only sources of income for the downtrodden lower class. This cruel act of our government is condemnable and highly selfish. We are sick and tired as citizens of this country to see the elite and the state pocketing our hard-earned money while they laze around and do absolutely nothing for our nation. The government has done nothing since it came into power except make our economic situation worse and they will do nothing in the years to come.

The PM should take notice to revert this decision immediately as this action will not bring any prosperity to the country, but rather make the poor oppressed people extremely discouraged; they will withdraw their savings from the useless National Savings scheme and invest in other lucrative schemes. Due taxes should be collected from the elite class with a considerable increase in their taxes which was also the hypocritical pre-poll slogan of the PTI. They have enough money to lose; they will not lose what they need to continue to be able to afford the necessities of life.

Asim Nawab

Islamabad