Future generations

Pakistan has many issues and the lack of proper education is one of them. Education is the only source of prosperity for a country but unfortunately, our infrastructure is atrocious compared to systems that which even the other developing nations follow. The archaic education system, lack of proper infrastructure, shortage of teachers and out-dated curriculum all contribute to this.

Apart from this, a critical issue that hinders the development of our education system is the lack of educational institutions in rural areas which are neglected. Our government continues to invest in useless sectors and eat funding costs. We need quality as well as quantity. We need to give importance to research in our universities. It is my humble request to the concerned authorities to invest money on our education because we are the future of this nation.

Dildar Ghani, Turbat